Guider Market Capitalization Achieves $8,832.59 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Guider has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $8,832.59 and approximately $22.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

