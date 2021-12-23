GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 111,730 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,730 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,015 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.