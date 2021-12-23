GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,694. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

