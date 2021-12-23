GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 5,572 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.15. 9,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.