GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.33. 10,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.10. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

