Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

HFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:HFD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 344.40 ($4.55). 350,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,958. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.50 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 350.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

