Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day moving average is $300.41. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

