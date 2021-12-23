Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

ADM stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

