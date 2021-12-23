Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,007 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

MOS opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.