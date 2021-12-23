Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 881 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Waters by 67.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $361.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $243.03 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

