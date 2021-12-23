HashNet BitEco 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $745.00 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $6,405.02 and $745.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 80% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00211802 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Profile

HashNet BitEco (HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

HashNet BitEco Coin Trading

