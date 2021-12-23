Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $97.75 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00009353 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $97.75 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,780.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.33 or 0.08092325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00320185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.00894964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.00414109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00252176 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 20,580,397 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.