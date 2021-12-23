Head-To-Head Analysis: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 12.51% 6.82% 5.33% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41%

94.2% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CoStar Group and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus price target of $74.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.91%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.66 billion 18.77 $227.13 million $0.60 131.60 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data; LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners; STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry; BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales; and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

