Head to Head Contrast: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) versus NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92% NeoGames 20.50% 21.04% 11.47%

This table compares All For One Media and NeoGames’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 181.57 -$8.73 million N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 12.09 $6.51 million $0.41 65.95

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for All For One Media and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.01%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than All For One Media.

Summary

NeoGames beats All For One Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

