Head to Head Contrast: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Codexis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Codexis and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $69.06 million 29.97 -$24.01 million ($0.24) -132.91 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Codexis and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 6 0 3.00 Origin Materials 0 3 1 0 2.25

Codexis currently has a consensus price target of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Codexis.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -14.82% -9.02% -6.87% Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74%

Risk & Volatility

Codexis has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codexis beats Origin Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc. is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market. The Novel Biotherapeutics segment targets new opportunities to discover and improve biotherapeutic drug candidates. Its products include screening kits and Codex HiFi Hot Start DNA Polymerase. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

