Head-To-Head Review: Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) & Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Granite City Food & Brewery and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%.

Risk and Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.12, indicating that its stock price is 512% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million N/A -$7.37 million N/A N/A Main Street Capital $222.61 million 13.71 $29.38 million $4.64 9.45

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Main Street Capital 117.18% 10.79% 5.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd. engages in the development and operation of casual dining concepts. The firm offers Starters, Flat Breads, Slider Towers, Home Made Soups, Side Salads, Hand-Crafted Burgers, Signature Sandwiches, Steaks, Entrees, Entree Salads, Pastas, Desserts, Sides, Drinks, Mix and Match. The company was founded by Steven J. Wagenheim and William E. Burdick on June 26, 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

