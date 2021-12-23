Head to Head Survey: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fujitsu alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fujitsu and Tingyi (Cayman Islands), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fujitsu pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 5.81% 13.78% 6.85% Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fujitsu and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $33.86 billion 1.04 $1.91 billion $1.95 17.79 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $9.80 billion 1.15 $588.62 million N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Summary

Fujitsu beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services. It also offers system and network products such as servers, storage systems, software, network management systems, and mobile base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment covers personal computers (PCs). The Device Solutions segment includes electronic components such as semiconductor packages and batteries. The company was founded on June 20, 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.