Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

