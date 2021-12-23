Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 15,650 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 156,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661,995. The company has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.