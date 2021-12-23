Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,622 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,093.0% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of GE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.69. 57,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of -178.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

