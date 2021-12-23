Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

