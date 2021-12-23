Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,715,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,692,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.46 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

