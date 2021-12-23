HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

