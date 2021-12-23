HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,008.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,038.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $818.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

