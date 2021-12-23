HoDooi Market Cap Tops $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.26 or 0.08071825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,819.65 or 0.99554900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007063 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

