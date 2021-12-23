Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $5.19 million and $108,812.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

