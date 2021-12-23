Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.007 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

