Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes $558,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $430.96 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

