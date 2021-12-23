Howard Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Garmin by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

