Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.93. 7,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.