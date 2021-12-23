HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $678.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.