Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

NYSE:HII opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $200.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

