IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IAA opened at $49.36 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

