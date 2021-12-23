Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $283.27

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.27 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.28). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.30), with a volume of 426,119 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDEA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.62) to GBX 365 ($4.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.27. The company has a market cap of £638.64 million and a PE ratio of 833.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

