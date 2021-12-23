IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.96

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.96 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.48 ($0.18), with a volume of 38,457 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.96. The company has a market cap of £16.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £463.59 ($612.49).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

