IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 5.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.93. 660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 373,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 768.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

