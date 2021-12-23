Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,337. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $246.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

