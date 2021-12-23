ImageCoin Market Capitalization Hits $73,805.26 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,805.26 and $85,216.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,942,066 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.