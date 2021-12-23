IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMV remained flat at $$1.32 on Friday. 2,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,441. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

