IMV (TSE:IMV) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.10.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.17. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

