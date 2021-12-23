Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $839.59

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.59 ($11.09) and traded as high as GBX 886.50 ($11.71). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.69), with a volume of 245,198 shares traded.

INCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.02) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 843.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 839.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,704.08).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

