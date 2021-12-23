Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Critical Survey

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Incyte and Science 37’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.67 billion 6.08 -$295.70 million $2.41 30.44 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Science 37 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Incyte.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 18.35% 22.27% 16.60% Science 37 N/A -643.45% -25.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Incyte and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 4 7 0 2.50 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Incyte presently has a consensus target price of $88.30, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. Given Science 37’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Incyte.

Summary

Incyte beats Science 37 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

