Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,558,741 shares of company stock valued at $426,431,487 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

