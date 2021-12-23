Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.