Independent Advisor Alliance Has $960,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,527 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

