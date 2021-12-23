Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 214 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after acquiring an additional 830,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,237,000 after acquiring an additional 417,285 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $108.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

