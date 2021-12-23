Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 309 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBSH opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

