Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 878 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.