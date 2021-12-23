Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Purchases $49,885.00 in Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

