ING Groep NV Acquires 19,048 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,568 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $181.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

